FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.62

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 67395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock valued at $64,867,588.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

