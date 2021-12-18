Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 107.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $4,113,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

