Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 137.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 131.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

