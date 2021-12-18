Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in November

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

