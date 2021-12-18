Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in November

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

