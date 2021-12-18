Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

