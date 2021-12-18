Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $239.00 at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.13.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $139.09 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

