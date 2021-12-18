Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) PT at $12.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

