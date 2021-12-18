AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.29.

ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

