Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) Insider Purchases A$187,500.00 in Stock

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) insider Gregory (Greg) Baxter bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$187,500.00 ($133,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Tesserent

Tesserent Limited provides a range of Internet security services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pure Security Group, North, and IT Security Managed Services. Its Internet security services include Internet Security-as-a-Service, security penetration testing, consulting, and software licensing.

