Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) Insider Purchases A$187,500.00 in Stock

Tesserent Limited (ASX:TNT) insider Gregory (Greg) Baxter bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$187,500.00 ($133,928.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Tesserent
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesserent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesserent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.