Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE BRDG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

