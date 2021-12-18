Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $13.48 on Friday. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.