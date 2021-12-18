State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

