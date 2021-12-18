Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE WH opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

