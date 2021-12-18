Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

