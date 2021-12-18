Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,373 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 40,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 306,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

