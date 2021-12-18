Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,598 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $278,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

