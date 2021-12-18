Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -725.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

