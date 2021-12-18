Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 190,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.