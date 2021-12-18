45,404 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

