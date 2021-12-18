Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

