Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

