Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

