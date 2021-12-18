Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $749.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $802.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $459.48 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

