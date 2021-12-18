KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.