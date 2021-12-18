Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Insiders sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659 in the last 90 days.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

