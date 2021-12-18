Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,545 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

