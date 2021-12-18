Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,620,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 694,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,251 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $117.66 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.