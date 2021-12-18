Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.85 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $525.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

