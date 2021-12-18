NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) & Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Head to Head Contrast

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Weber pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NACCO Industries pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NACCO Industries has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares NACCO Industries and Weber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $128.43 million 1.72 $14.79 million $4.86 6.35 Weber $1.53 billion 2.19 $88.41 million N/A N/A

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 21.01% 13.90% 9.18% Weber N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NACCO Industries and Weber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

Weber has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Weber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Summary

Weber beats NACCO Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The NAMining segment offers value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of oil, gas, and coal reserves. The company was founded on February 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

