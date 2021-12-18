Comparing Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 3 2 0 2.40 Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 72.38%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $2.50 billion 2.47 $108.01 million $4.41 21.46 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 10.06% 15.74% 10.29% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.