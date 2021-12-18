JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBIO. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

