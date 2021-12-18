Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

Shares of LH opened at $307.92 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $313.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

