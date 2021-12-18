Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.