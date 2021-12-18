Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 11,339 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $780.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.