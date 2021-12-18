OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 807,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $681.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of -0.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

