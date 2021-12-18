Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $82,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.07 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

