Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.