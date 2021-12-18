Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 694 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

