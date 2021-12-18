15,000 Shares in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Acquired by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. AEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

