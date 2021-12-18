745 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after buying an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

