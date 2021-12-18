Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

