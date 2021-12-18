The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 478.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $55,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.