Strs Ohio Purchases 3,740 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

