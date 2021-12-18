Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in November

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,685,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 14,620,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.