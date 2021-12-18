Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Expands By 69.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.7 days.

OBYCF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

