Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Expands By 69.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.7 days.
OBYCF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
About Obayashi
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.