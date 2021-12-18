Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 71.2% in November

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

