boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

