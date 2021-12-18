Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CWSRF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

