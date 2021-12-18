ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

ACMR opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.60. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

