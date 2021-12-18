Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE VOR opened at $13.33 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

